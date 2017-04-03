Baie Verte area especially buried in snow
The Baie Verte area has been hammered with snow in the past week, and people are again digging themselves this morning out after the most recent storm. Schools throughout the Baie Verte Peninsula are closed this morning with a further announcement at 10:30 a.m. The Green Bay areas did not go unscathed either as schools throughout the area there are also closed for the morning at least.
