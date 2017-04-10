Baie Verte and Green Bay thespians share limelight at regional festival
Members of the Best Overall Production winners at the western regional theatre festival in Deer Lake were Indian River High of Springdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Wed
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Apr 5
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC