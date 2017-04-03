Atlantic immigration pilot project underway
Your government is working hard getting things done to create jobs, secure health care and grow the economy," said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Donald Arseneault. "In the midst of an aging and shrinking population, welcoming skilled foreign workers and repatriating former New Brunswickers will help our province meet its labour needs and grow the economy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC