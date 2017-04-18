Arson suspected as fire destroys vacant store in Bath
A fire at an abandoned building in Bath is being considered an arson, says Fire Chief Stephen Armour of the Bath Fire Department. The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday after a passerby spotted the flames along Route 105 in Carleton County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|27 min
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Wed
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC