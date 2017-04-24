Another court delay for two men accus...

Another court delay for two men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland in prison

The case of two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison has been delayed yet again. Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31 of last year.

