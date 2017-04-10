Ancient tools found near Route 8 older than expected

The artifacts are now believed to be 12,700-years-old, 700 years older than previously thought, said Brent Suttie, the director of the archeological services branch in the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture. "We were fortunate enough to find a fire pit ... and a living floor that confirm that the area was occupied between 12,600 and 12,700 years ago," said Suttie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.