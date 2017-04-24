Alberta company sentenced following workplace death of New Brunswick man, mother seeks change
An Alberta trucking company has been fined $100,000 and put on corporate probation for two years, following the workplace death of a New Brunswick man. The mother of the victim said she wants to see similar sentencing rulings come to New Brunswick.
