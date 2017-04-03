$2.375M settlement approved in diluted chemotherapy class-action
Victims of the diluted chemotherapy drugs scandal will be getting $1.8 million, after a Superior Court judge approved a negotiated class-action settlement. The total settlement for 1,194 victims is for $2.375-million.
