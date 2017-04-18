1 man charged, another arrested in connection with fentanyl at Esgenoopetitj
An analysis conducted by Health Canada has confirmed a blue pill seized by the RCMP on the EsgenoA petitj First Nation contained fentanyl. One man has been charged and another man is facing charges in connection with a pill containing fentanyl that was found on EsgenoA petitj First Nation, where five people have recently been hospitalized with drug overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|5 hr
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Wed
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Tue
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Chef Matty Matheson explores culture through fo...
|Apr 6
|April showers
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC