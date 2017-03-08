Would-be MacGyver fails at pizza shop robbery attempt
A would-be thief used a creative approach to gain entry into the north end restaurant - but walked away disappointed. A would-be robber who put a lot of effort into trying to break into a Greco Pizza in Saint John on Monday morning, walked away disappointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|32 min
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Sat
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC