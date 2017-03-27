Wind, rain, snow, this Newfoundland storm will have it all
Meteorologists are warning travelling could be difficult over a three-day period in Newfoundland - beginning Thursday and ending Saturday - due to the impending storm. WestJet also advises its travelling to or from destinations in the province between Thursday and Friday to check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport and has implemented flexible change and cancel rules.
