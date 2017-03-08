Why Pippa Middleton doesn't want Megh...

Why Pippa Middleton doesn't want Meghan Markle at her wedding

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Photo / Getty The 33-year-old is reportedly planning a low key affair with a reception back at her parents' house and to keep numbers down is enforcing a "no ring, no bring" policy, encouraging guests to only bring spouses or fiances, Daily Mail reports. Pippa is marrying hedge-fund boss James Matthews in a low-key ceremony to be held in May. Photos / Getty While it was expected that she would make an exception in Markle's case, a friend told the paper that Middleton got worried after the huge media blitz that greeted the Canadian actor's appearance alongside Prince Harry at the recent Caribbean wedding of his close friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young.

