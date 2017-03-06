University of Moncton blocking some external emails in fight against cyberattack
The University of Moncton says it has made 'significant progress' in intercepting malicious emails over the past few days without compromising the university's email system. The University of Moncton is now blocking some emails from external organizations as part of its ongoing efforts to intercept a string of malicious emails targeting a female student, officials confirmed Tuesday.
