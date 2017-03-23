Trudeau to attend 100th anniversary Vimy commemorations in France next month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to France next month to attend commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The Battle of Vimy Ridge lasted four days, ending with an impressive Canadian victory.
