Toronto retiree finds freedom in purchase of former New Brunswick jail

Bill Steele says he is ready to leave city life behind to live in Dorchester, N.B. New retiree Bill Steele says he was looking for a unique piece of real estate and he found it - in a decommissioned jail for sale in Dorchester, N.B. Steele said he was impressed by the building which contains 15 cells, a gym, a yard surrounded by chain link fence topped coiled barbed wire and an apartment where the previous owner once lived. He bought it.

