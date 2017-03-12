Tiny homes, heat pumps, solar panels: Atlantic National Home Show is back
Visitors to the 40th Atlantic National Home Show will be able to tour a tiny home built by Wee Bitty Builders. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Atlantic National Home Show - and with smart tech, solar panels, a tiny home and other cutting-edge offerings on display it might be the biggest yet, according to senior show manager Denise Miller.
