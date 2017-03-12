Three people rescued from Flowers Cove House fire
One person was taken by ambulance to St. Anthony with extensive burns to his body after the Flower's Cove RCMP detachment and the Straits Fire Department responded to a house fire in Sandy Cove around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Police were still at the scene this afternoon while a fire investigator, as well as a representative of the Fire Commissioner's office were assisting.
