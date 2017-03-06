There's a new royal tour - find out the exciting details
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be visited Europe for a spring royal tour, Clarence House has announced Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have announced where they will be going on their next royal tour! The couple will visit Romania, Italy, The Holy See and Austria between 29 March and 6 April. According to Clarence House, the tour will "highlight the UK's relationship with European partners in areas including social cohesion, military ties and combatting human trafficking".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|20 hr
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|23 hr
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|23 hr
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mon
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb 6
|Frosty
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC