There's a new royal tour - find out the exciting details

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be visited Europe for a spring royal tour, Clarence House has announced Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have announced where they will be going on their next royal tour! The couple will visit Romania, Italy, The Holy See and Austria between 29 March and 6 April. According to Clarence House, the tour will "highlight the UK's relationship with European partners in areas including social cohesion, military ties and combatting human trafficking".

