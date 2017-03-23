Theatre supremo says terrorists are '...

Theatre supremo says terrorists are 'taking aim at enjoyment and happiness'

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Sir Richard Eyre has condemned terrorists who are trying to stop the "enjoyment and happiness and mutual love" promoted by the British arts industry following the Westminster attack. The former artistic director of the National Theatre was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace for his services to drama just two days after Muslim convert and terrorist Khalid Masood mowed several people down on Westminster Bridge and killed police officer Keith Palmer.

