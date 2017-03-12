The Kinks frontman Sir Ray Davies to write musical about siblings
Sir Ray, lead singer and songwriter for the band, gave little away about his new project after he was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Congratulations to Sir Ray Davies of @TheKinks , who was today invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight for his services to music pic.twitter.com/nuX5guwR35 The 72-year-old said it was "partially" inspired by the famously rocky relationship with his brother Dave, who once described a pattern of "jealousy, hatred and envy" between the pair before The Kinks disbanded in 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|12 hr
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Wed
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC