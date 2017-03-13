Syrian refugee says his family proves how Canadian openness pays dividends
A Syrian refugee says his family's thriving chocolate business should serve as an example of the value of Canadian "openness" in a world that has increasingly closed off its borders to refugees. Tareq Hadhad spoke about his family's journey from war-torn Syria to Nova Scotia, at a TEDx conference at Dalhousie University in Halifax Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mon
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC