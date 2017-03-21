Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday on bail issue in Oland murder case

Dennis Oland arrives at Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The Supreme Court of Canada will rule this week on whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong to deny bail to Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan FREDERICTON - The Supreme Court of Canada will rule this week whether New Brunswick's Court of Appeal was wrong in denying bail to Dennis Oland while he was awaiting an appeal of his second-degree murder conviction.

