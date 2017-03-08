Stranded family rescued from remote w...

Stranded family rescued from remote woods near Utopia at 4 a.m.

Read more: CBC News

A family of three was uninjured after becoming stranded in a remote, wooded area near Utopia in freezing temperatures, said RCMP. A family stranded in the woods after their utility terrain vehicle broke down near Utopia on Monday night during freezing temperatures was rescued early Tuesday morning by police and other emergency crews.

