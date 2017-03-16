Stolen truck, backhoe and ATM destroy...

Stolen truck, backhoe and ATM destroyed in Aroostook

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine State Police and the state fire marshal's office are investigating the destruction of two stolen vehicles and an ATM machine early Thursday morning in Island Falls. The stolen vehicles were a pickup truck and a backhoe that was used in an attempt to break open the ATM machine at the Katahdin Credit Union on Crystal Road, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday.

