Second Montreal mosque hosts imam calling for death of Jews

A second Montreal mosque hosted an imam offering a speech demonizing Jews and quoting from the Quran to kill them. In a speech last December at the Dar al-Arkam mosque, Muhammad bin Musa al Nasr described Jews as "the most evil of mankind" and as "human demons," the CIJNews reported Monday.

