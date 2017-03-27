Royal tour of Europe coincides with triggering of Article 50
The Prince of Wales will begin a nine-day visit to Europe as Theresa May triggers the start of the UK's formal withdrawal from the EU. Charles' tour will also include visits, with the Duchess of Cornwall, to Italy and Austria in a trip that will be seen as a bridge-building exercise with the continent as Brexit begins.
