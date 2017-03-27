receives journalism award nomination for school evacuation coverage
The Guardian is one of three Prince Edward Island news outlets to receive an Atlantic Journalism Award nomination for 2016. The news team was named as a finalist Monday for the Breaking/Spot News Reporting: Print and Online category for our coverage of the province wide school evacuation in September 2016.
