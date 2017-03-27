receives journalism award nomination ...

receives journalism award nomination for school evacuation coverage

Monday Read more: The Guardian

The Guardian is one of three Prince Edward Island news outlets to receive an Atlantic Journalism Award nomination for 2016. The news team was named as a finalist Monday for the Breaking/Spot News Reporting: Print and Online category for our coverage of the province wide school evacuation in September 2016.

