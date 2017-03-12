RCMP seize jewelry, loaded firearm during arrests in Lutes Mountain
RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a break and enter at a jewelry store in Bouctouche this month. Two people have been charged in connection with a break-in at a Bouctouche jewelry store that began when thieves rammed their vehicle through the front entrance of a shopping mall.
