RCMP seize jewelry, loaded firearm during arrests in Lutes Mountain

17 min ago

RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a break and enter at a jewelry store in Bouctouche this month. Two people have been charged in connection with a break-in at a Bouctouche jewelry store that began when thieves rammed their vehicle through the front entrance of a shopping mall.

