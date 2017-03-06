RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson says he...

RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson says he plans to leave his post by summer

A picture of the Supreme Court of Canada is displayed as RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson speaks at a symposium titled 'The Islamic State' by The Canadian Association for Security and Intelligence Studies in Ottawa on January 15, 2016. The top Mountie says he is going to step down at the end of June.

