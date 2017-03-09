Queen to unveil Iraq and Afghanistan ...

Queen to unveil Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial

21 hrs ago Read more: ITV

A national memorial dedicated to the Armed Forces and civilians who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will be unveiled by the Queen today. The sculpture is by Paul Day who also designed the nearby Battle of Britain Monument and will be unveiled in Victoria Embankment Gardens following a ceremony.

