Queen to unveil Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial
A national memorial dedicated to the Armed Forces and civilians who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will be unveiled by the Queen today. The sculpture is by Paul Day who also designed the nearby Battle of Britain Monument and will be unveiled in Victoria Embankment Gardens following a ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|1 hr
|2017hlp
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Mar 7
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Mar 7
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mar 6
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC