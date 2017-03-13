Pub community fund backed by Greene King

Pub community fund backed by Greene King

Greene King has donated another 15,000 to an organisation that helps pub landlords offer more services to their communities. This is the fourth year Greene King has given to the Pub is the Hub, bringing the total donated to A 60,000.

