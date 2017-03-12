Prince of Wales pours pint during brewery visit
The Prince of Wales poured a pint and viewed a traditional sign painting shop during a visit to a brewery. Wadworth is a family-owned company brewing real ale and operating more than 200 pubs in the south west of England.
