Prince charmed by Little Dorrit, the tiny dog that helps people with dementia

22 hrs ago

The Prince of Wales was charmed by a tiny dog that helps people with dementia when he visited a hospital to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the British Geriatrics Society. Charles met Little Dorrit, a six-year-old Miniature Pinscher who for the last four years has been one of the most welcome visitors to the wards of Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in central London.

