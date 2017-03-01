Police say bystanders chased down alleged mugger in Fredericton
Fredericton Police say the man stole an undisclosed amount of money from an unidentified woman in the King Street area of the city's south side at around 12:45 a.m. Police say when the man attempted to flee, several bystanders chased him down and detained him until police arrived.
