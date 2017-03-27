Police in Ontario issue Canada-wide warrant for federal offender
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant Monday for Ryan Hamelin, who they say is serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment. They say Hamelin is known to frequent Barrie, Ont., and the Greater Toronto Area, but he may also attempt to flee to Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC