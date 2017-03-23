Pointe-Verte residents want to save e...

Pointe-Verte residents want to save elementary school, turn it into trade centre

Euclide Chiasson and Jean Roy want to revamp Ecole Sejour-Jeunesse, the only elementary school in Pointe Verte, and turn it into a community centre. Two men in Pointe-Verte want to repurpose the village's 60-year-old elementary school and save it from demolition and disrepair.

