Peters Carey talks about tough past as first black, female RCMP officer in Canada
When Shelley Peters Carey began her career in law enforcement she wasn't trying to make history. She was just fulfilling her duty to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Tue
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill...
|Tue
|hidden dealios
|1
|The demise of the Avro Arrow project
|Tue
|sad 4 Canada
|1
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|Mon
|kopl
|13
|Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017
|Mar 3
|where Joan these ...
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Military phases out relief effort in New Brunsw...
|Feb '17
|Frosty
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC