Palace pervert - carer awarded MBE from Prince Charles faces jail catalogue of sex crimes
A man facing jail for sexually abusing vulnerable children was awarded an MBE from the Prince of Wales before his crimes were exposed. The 71-year-old was recognised for working as station master in Aberdour, Fife, for 20 years while the abuse went undetected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles delighted by - irresistible' cheeses on...
|Mar 24
|Cheeses
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|Mar 16
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Confidential
|2
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer...
|Mar 11
|layoffs at Spicers
|1
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC