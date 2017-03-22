Officers investigating sex attack in alleyway off Prince of Wales...

Officers investigating sex attack in ...

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Norwich over the weekend have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Officers were called around 3.50am on Saturday, March 18 to reports of an incident involving a woman, aged in her 20s, in an alleyway off Prince of Wales Road.

