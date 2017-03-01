Number of fire fatalities in New Brunswick 'on high end'
Fire marshal Douglas Browne is reminding New Brunswickers to ensure they have working smoke alarms after two fire fatalities since the start of 2017. Browne said there have been two fire-related fatalities this year, and said there were 11 deaths in 2016.
