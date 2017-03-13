NowNS: Nova Scotia's Cheese Curds, Habaneros expanding to New Brunswick
Bill Pratt is expanding his restaurant chains into New Bruswick. To open a Cheese Curds will set you back $35,000 up front, while $50,000 will allow you to open a joint Cheese Curds and Habaneros.
