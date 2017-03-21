Not guilty ruling in death of Ricky Cyr won't be appealed
Ricky Cyr, 22, was rushed to hospital with severe head trauma following a fight outside an Edmundston bar in December 2014. He was later transferred to Moncton City Hospital, where he died.
