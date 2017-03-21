New tick species discovered in NB may result in increased risk of Lyme disease: professor

One of the country's top tick researchers at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. says a new species of tick and an expected surge in the number of ticks in the province this year may soon put more people at risk of contracting Lyme disease . Vett Lloyd is a professor of biology and said she discovered the bacteria that causes Lyme disease in a new breed of tick born from a species moving into New Brunswick from the United States.

