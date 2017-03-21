New tick species discovered in NB may...

New tick species discovered in NB may result in increased risk of Lyme disease: professor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

One of the country's top tick researchers at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. says a new species of tick and an expected surge in the number of ticks in the province this year may soon put more people at risk of contracting Lyme disease . Vett Lloyd is a professor of biology and said she discovered the bacteria that causes Lyme disease in a new breed of tick born from a species moving into New Brunswick from the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura... Mar 16 Native TeePee Award 1
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mar 13 Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Mar 7 a Mayor left out ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Wildfires
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC