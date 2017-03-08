New Langley City 7-Eleven launches wi...

New Langley City 7-Eleven launches with donation to Gateway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Langley Advance

An old Husky gas station and car wash came down several years back, and the corner site at 200th Street and 56th Avenue sat empty until late last year. While the 7-Eleven store and Esso gas bar quietly opened last week, there was a little more pomp and circumstance on Saturday, when dignitaries came out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Langley City business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Thu 2017hlp 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Mar 7 a Mayor left out ... 1
News Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill... Mar 7 hidden dealios 1
News The demise of the Avro Arrow project Mar 7 sad 4 Canada 1
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... Mar 6 kopl 13
News Candy Palmater hosts The Dinner Party 2017 Mar 3 where Joan these ... 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC