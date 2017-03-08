New Langley City 7-Eleven launches with donation to Gateway
An old Husky gas station and car wash came down several years back, and the corner site at 200th Street and 56th Avenue sat empty until late last year. While the 7-Eleven store and Esso gas bar quietly opened last week, there was a little more pomp and circumstance on Saturday, when dignitaries came out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Langley City business.
