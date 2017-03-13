New Brunswick premier announces engagement: 'A very happy...
New Brunswick's telegenic Brian Gallant posted the news Monday in both official languages on his Twitter feed: "Karine said yes to spending the rest of her life with me." He also posted a photo of himself casually dressed in a ball cap, Boston Red Sox T-shirt and jeans, and holding Lavoie in his arms under an apple tree.
