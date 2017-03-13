New Brunswick premier announces engag...

New Brunswick premier announces engagement: 'A very happy...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Northern Life

New Brunswick's telegenic Brian Gallant posted the news Monday in both official languages on his Twitter feed: "Karine said yes to spending the rest of her life with me." He also posted a photo of himself casually dressed in a ball cap, Boston Red Sox T-shirt and jeans, and holding Lavoie in his arms under an apple tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman intended to steal funds, but changed her ... (May '12) Mon Confidential 2
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Swelling household debt likely to slow consumer... Mar 11 layoffs at Spicers 1
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Mar 7 a Mayor left out ... 1
News Funding comes through for phase two of Sackvill... Mar 7 hidden dealios 1
News The demise of the Avro Arrow project Mar 7 sad 4 Canada 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC