New Brunswick launches River Watch 2017
WATCH ABOVE: Global New Brunswick's Adrienne South reports on the province's 2017 River Watch and the government's advice on how to be prepared for general and localized flooding. The Government of New Brunswick's River Watch program will officially start on Monday, to help keep people across the province informed about potential flooding risks.
