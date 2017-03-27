New Brunswick communities join national climate change program
Another 11 communities in New Brunswick have become members of a federal program aimed at tackling climate change at the municipal level. The Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick announced the new members Tuesday in Quispamsis, which is now part of the climate change initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
