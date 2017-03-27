NB Power's residential rate goes up 2% Saturday
NB Power's rate increases are 'just and reasonable,' the Energy and Utilities Board said in a statement on Thursday. NB Power's residential customers will pay 2.07 per cent more for power, starting April 1, the highest increase awarded to the utility in the latest round of price increases.
