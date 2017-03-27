Murderer Ian Turnbull, 82, dies of a ...

Murderer Ian Turnbull, 82, dies of a heart attack in jail

Farmer, 82, dies in jail less than a year after his murder trial over the death of an environment officer he shot on his rural property A farmer who shot dead an environmental officer over a land clearing dispute has died in jail after having a heart attack following his battle with a terminal illness. Murderer Ian Turnbull, 82, from Moree in western NSW died at the Prince of Wales hospital on Monday after being moved there from Long Bay jail on March 20, a NSW Corrective Services spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

