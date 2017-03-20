Murder trial date set for Akim Frank in death of Linnea Veinotte
Linnea Veinotte disappeared the morning of Dec. 6, 2015, while walking her dog in the Caribbean country of Grenada. Her body was discovered in a wooded area five days later.
